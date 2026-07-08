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Antisemitism is a British problem, not just a Jewish problem, JLC chair tells Parliament

Senior parliamentarians including culture secretary Lisa Nandy attended the Jewish Leadership Council’s event

July 8, 2026 12:25
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Jewish Leadership Council chair Keith Black (on stage) speaking at a parliamentary reception (Image: Mark Thomas/JLC)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read
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Antisemitism in the UK is not a Jewish problem but a British one – and senior politicians must act, the chair of the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC) Keith Black told parliamentarians on Monday.

Speaking at the JLC’s annual summer parliamentary members’ tea in the House of Lords, Black said: “Ultimately, this isn't about the Middle East, it is about Britain.

"It is about what it now feels like to be a Jewish child walking to school in this country. To wear a kippah on the tube. To be on a security shift outside your synagogue. To decide whether it is safe to display your identity in public.”

He urged parliamentarians “to recognise our reality and act now, not just in our interests but to preserve everything that this country stands for”.

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Topics:

Jewish Leadership Council

Parliament

Antisemitism

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