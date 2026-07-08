Antisemitism is a British problem, not just a Jewish problem, JLC chair tells Parliament

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy also spoke at the event, which was hosted by JLC Vice President Lord Palmer of Child Hill OBE.

Nandy said in her address: “The people in this room represent the best of our country: tolerant, kind and courageous.

“The way in which the people in this room have responded to hatred with kindness, to intolerance with grace and to violence with hope – that motivates and inspires me to carry on in this fight.

“Real friendship means being honest when we are getting it wrong as well as when we are getting it right and there are many of you in this room who have never shied away from telling us the truth.

“I want to thank you most of all for your friendship and for your honesty. You have my word, that I will always stand by your side no matter what and will always match your determination and passion to defend the country I’ve believed in all of my life.”

Over 150 people – including communal leaders and representatives – attended the event.

There were 30 MPs and peers present, including Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer MP; the deputy leader of Reform UK Richard Tice MP; the government’s independent adviser on antisemitism Lord Mann; Lord Wolfson, the shadow attorney general; the opposition chief whip Rebecca Harris MP; former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith; and Jewish Labour peers Baroness Berger and Lord Katz.

Black was blunt about the situation facing Britain’s Jewish community and the need for robust action.

"Beyond security and enforcement, there must be recognition that this is not simply a Jewish crisis. It is a British crisis. Confronting this requires honesty about where anti-Jewish hatred exists and who is responsible for propagating it,” he said.

Addressing guests, Lord Palmer praised the community’s strength in tough times.

“Our community has endured one of the most challenging times in generations, experiencing an unprecedented and sustained rise in anti-Jewish racism and violent attacks against our community. Yet we remain resilient,” he told the room.

He added: “Thousands of Jewish communal professionals, volunteers and lay leaders - many of whom are in this room - have dedicated countless hours to ensure the safety, security, development and prosperity of our community.”

The JLC’s interim CEO, Debbie Fox, said it was an “enormous privilege” to host Jewish communal organisations and leaders in Parliament.

“They are the crown jewels of our community, and this event is a celebration of their leadership, commitment and contribution. I am also grateful to all the parliamentarians and other guests from outside our community who joined.”