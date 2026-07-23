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Andy Burnham’s Israel policy is about appeasing Labour backbenchers – not UK national interests, says Kemi Badenoch

‘There are British citizens alive today because of intelligence Israel gave us,’ the opposition leader said

July 23, 2026 12:56
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Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch delivers a speech at the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), in central London. (Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire).

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read
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Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has accused Andy Burnham of seeking to appease hardline backbenchers on Israel and pursuing policies on Middle East that are not “right for the United Kingdom”.

One of the new prime minister’s limited interventions on foreign policy was to apologise for Sir Keir Starmer’s stance on the conflict in Gaza and to say that the party should have called for a ceasefire sooner.

Yesterday, during his first major outings as defence secretary, Wes Streeting said that Israel had “fallen short” of British warfare standards.

He was also questioned by reporters about his private texts to Lord Mandelson revealed earlier this year in which he said that Israel was “committing war crimes before our eyes” and accused Netanyahu’s government of talking “the language of ethnic cleansing”.

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Topics:

Kemi Badenoch

Gaza

Andy Burnham

Israel

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