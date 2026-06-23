Andy Burnham was ‘absent’ from battle against Corbyn, say Labour insiders

The man being touted as Britain’s prime minister-in-waiting, Andy Burnham, was “totally absent” from the fight to oust Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader, a Number 10 insider has said.
Corbyn presided over an antisemitism crisis in Labour, which was found to have broken equality law and discriminated against its Jewish members during his time as leader.
Speaking to the FT, the Number 10 source said that even though the party was “bankrupt financially and morally” at the time, Burnham did not follow dozens of other shadow ministers when they resigned after the 2016 Brexit referendum.
“We were sticking our necks out and standing up for traditional Labour values and Andy was helping facilitate the hard-left takeover,” one MP told the FT.
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