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Government asks advertising watchdog to ‘urgently look into’ alleged West Bank land sales at Edgware synagogue

Real estate event subjected to protests, which see 14 arrested, despite organisers’ claim that no properties in settlements would be on offer

June 17, 2026 10:32
Cooper.png
Yvette Cooper in the House of Commons on June 16, 2026 (ParliamentTV)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read

The government has asked the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) to “look into” allegations that a real estate event at an Edgware synagogue on Sunday saw firms illegally offering prospective buyers properties in West Bank settlements.

Police confirmed that 14 people were arrested at protests outside the synagogue during the sale on Sunday, though all were subsequently bailed.

The event’s organisers had previously insisted that no land beyond the Green Line – Israel’s pre-1967 borders, which do not include the West Bank and Gaza – would be sold.

The British government’s position is that Israeli settlements in the West Bank and, therefore, the sale of properties within them constitute a breach of international law.

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Topics:

Yvette Cooper

West Bank

Settlers

Edgware

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