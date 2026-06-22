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Economist and former Fed chair Alan Greenspan dies aged 100

Greenspan’s wife, Andrea Mitchell, remembered him as ‘a giant of a man who helped shape the US economy for decades’

June 22, 2026 16:37
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Then-Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on April 9, 2003 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read

Alan Greenspan, the influential economist and long-serving former head of the US Federal Reserve, has died aged 100.

His wife Andrea Mitchell, a correspondent at NBC News, said he died at home following complications related to Parkinson’s disease.

In a statement, she said: “He was a giant of a man who helped shape the US economy for decades under presidents of both parties, but was always honest in acknowledging his mistakes.

“To me he was my husband, who shaped my life from our very first date in 1984.

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Topics:

USA

US Politics

economy

Obituary

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