Man charged with assisting foreign intelligence service relating to Iran

A man has been charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service relating to Iran after an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing.

Vahid Aberi, 39, from Liverpool, was charged with the National Security Act offence on Wednesday in Birmingham.

The Metropolitan Police said he would appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday after addresses in Birmingham and Liverpool were searched.

Aberi’s arrest comes after a “proactive investigation” by Counter Terrorism Policing.