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‘Jack Reacher’ author Lee Child condemns silencing of Israeli and Jewish writers

The Index on Censorship’s Jemimah Steinfeld, Hachette’s Carrie Bloxson, and Freedom in the Arts co-director Rosie Kay also spoke at the Jewish Publishing Circle event for agents and scouts

November 10, 2026 13:43
JPC2.jpg
Lee Child (L) on the panel at a JPC and Index on Censorship joint event on November 3, 2026 (Courtesy)

By

Elisa Bray

3 min read
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Bestselling author Lee Child and the Index on Censorship have condemned the silencing of Israeli literature and Jewish writers in the publishing industry.

At an event held by the Jewish Publishing Circle (JPC) for literary agents and scouts last week, the Jack Reacher novelist called on publishing professionals to challenge the exclusion of Jewish and Israeli writers who were unable to secure English-language publishing deals.

He said conversations with an Israeli crime writer who opposed Benjamin Netanyahu's government were a factor behind his joining the executive team at High Line Publishing Studio, the publishing house recently launched by literary agent Neil Blair as an antidote to monoculture and the increasing marginalisation of Israeli and Jewish authors since October 7.

Child said: “Why is it imagined that all [Israeli] writers move in lockstep, that they all agree, they’re all the same?”

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Topics:

publishing

Antisemitism

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