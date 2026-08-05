Zanzibari mother who came to Israel for major heart operation returns as son needs same procedure

Arafa’s own childhood experience gave her hope. “When my son grows up, I will tell him that he came to Israel to receive life-saving treatment for his heart, just as I did.”

Since its founding in 1995, Save a Child’s Heart has provided life-saving cardiac care to more than 8,500 children from 75 countries. Its goal, the organisation says, is to ensure that future generations will be able to receive high-quality cardiac care in their own countries.

“Seeing a former patient return years later as a parent is incredibly meaningful,” says Simon Fisher, Save a Child’s Heart executive director. “It is a powerful reminder that our relationships with families do not end when they leave the hospital; they become part of the Save a Child’s Heart family for life. This story reflects not only the success of the medical treatment but also the enduring bond we build with every child and family we serve.

Arafa comes from Zanzibar, where around 99 per cent of the population is Sunni Muslim.

“Returning to Israel has made me feel happy. I associate Israel with positive memories. The people I met here were kind to me when I came to Israel as a child, and the Israeli Save a Child’s Heart doctors I have met over the years during the organisation’s annual medical mission in Zanzibar, where I volunteer, have always been warm and compassionate.”

Every year, she volunteers during the women’s medical mission organised by Save a Child’s Heart in Zanzibar. “It is my way of saying thank you and helping other families who need the same hope that my family once received.”

Simon Fisher describes the work of the organisation as being deeply inspired by the Jewish value of tikkun olam, the belief that every person has a responsibility to help repair the world through compassion, justice and kindness.

“Saving a child’s life is one of the most meaningful ways we can put that value into action.”

Arafa said: “To everyone who has supported Save a Child’s Heart, I want to say thank you. Zanzibar and our nation of Tanzania have benefited greatly from your generosity. You have given countless children the chance to live healthy lives and brought hope to so many families, including my own.

“I hope that after his treatment, my son’s heart problem will be completely resolved. I want him to grow up healthy, go to school, receive an education, and enjoy a normal, happy life like every other child.”