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Zanzibari mother who came to Israel for major heart operation returns as son needs same procedure

It has been more than 25 years since Arafa Abdulla Ali came to the Jewish state for vital surgery, and when her infant son developed the same congenital condition, she knew she had to go back

August 5, 2026 15:23
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Arafa and Khatid before the operation (Courtesy)

By

Miriam Neifakh

2 min read
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When Arafa Abdulla Ali arrived in Israel for the first time in 1999, she was only four years old.

She had travelled from Zanzibar with a ventricular septal defect – a hole between the chambers of her heart that, left untreated, would have shortened her life. In Israel, doctors closed it.

Last week Arafa returned to Israel with her 19-month-old son, Khatib Khalfan Khatib, who was diagnosed with the very same congenital heart condition that brought her to Israel as a child. And like his mother, Khatib had the operation to cure his heart. He was recovering this week, in stable condition.
Their journeys were made possible by Save a Child’s Heart, the Israeli humanitarian organisation that has spent nearly three decades providing life-saving cardiac care to children from around the world.

Khatid and his sister after the operation (Courtesy)Khatid and his sister after the operation (Courtesy)[Missing Credit]

When he was born, Khatib appeared healthy, but at six days old she took him for a check-up. “That’s when we learnt that he had a heart condition and needed treatment.”

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