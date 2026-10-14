More young Israeli Jews are leaving the Charedim than previously thought

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Larger numbers of young strictly Orthodox Jews in Israel are leaving Charedi society than previously estimated, new figures indicate.

More than three in 20 (15.3 per cent) of young men and three in 25 (11.9 per cent) of young women who were raised as strictly Orthodox no longer identify as Charedi by the age of 30, according to the data.

The figures, published by Yotzim L’Shinui, an organisation supporting former Charedim, are based on Israel’s latest population census and are higher than estimates published in its annual report earlier this year.