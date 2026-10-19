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Why even after October 7, Israeli voters favour familiar politicians

The public may want change but remain reluctant to trust someone whose judgment hasn’t been tested

October 19, 2026 13:30
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Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot delivers a statement during a press conference at the Black Arrow memorial site near Kibbutz Mefalsim, adjacent to the border with the Gaza Strip on October 15, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Ashley Perry

3 min read
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After October 7, it seemed almost inevitable that Israel’s political establishment would face a reckoning unlike anything in the country’s history. The catastrophe had exposed failures across government, intelligence and the military.

Surely a traumatised electorate would demand more than different policies, it would demand different people. The politicians who had governed, opposed, promised and reassured would be swept aside by a new generation.

Three years later, with Israel approaching its October 27 election, that wholesale rejection has conspicuously failed to materialise.

There is anger, exhaustion and a profound appetite for accountability. Yet the established political forces remain remarkably resilient, while many challengers promising a break with the old order struggle to secure even parliamentary representation.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

Israeli Politics

Israel

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