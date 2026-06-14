World Medical Association opposes call to suspend Israeli membership

The World Medical Association (WMA) has defended its Israeli member organisation against calls for its suspension, which are detailed in an article published on Saturday in The Lancet, one of the world’s leading medical journals.
The campaign, led by the People's Health Movement (PHM), Artsen voor Gaza (Doctors for Gaza) and the Health Advisory Council of the Jewish Voice for Peace, argues that the Israeli Medical Association (IMA) should be expelled from the WMA over the association's “failure to speak out against the genocide of Palestinians, the destruction of health-care infrastructure, and the torture and killing of health-care workers in Gaza”.
The petition seeks to place the suspension of the IMA on the agenda of the WMA's annual general assembly later this year.
But the WMA said in comments provided to The Lancet that it “stands against exclusion of any of its members for the actions of their governments – doing so diminishes our ability to call out injustices, and threatens shrinking the dialogue among physicians at this critical time when consensus in support of our medical ethics is so needed.
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