World Medical Association opposes call to suspend Israeli membership

It continued that it “deeply values inclusion and believes engagement with its 117 constituent national medical association members is vital to advancing health and medical ethics globally.

“Preserving dialogue and cooperation among physicians internationally is essential in a world fractured by escalating conflicts and humanitarian crises.

“The IMA, one of our founding members and a strong advocate for WMA ethics and policies, has engaged in the development of our statements on Gaza, and has itself approached the Israeli government with shared concerns from the medical profession on many occasions.

The IMA also rejected the allegations, describing them as “at worst, lies, and at best, highly contested allegations presented as fact”.

It added that calls for its expulsion “seem to confuse a country's government with its medical association, an extremely dangerous precedent” and that “the petition ignores any role of Hamas in the destruction of Gaza's health-care system, such as their deliberate strategy of hiding beneath and within hospitals and using hospitals for military command centers and ammunition storage, in violation of Article 19 of the Fourth Geneva Convention.”

Among those backing the campaign for the suspension of the IMA is Leslie London, a professor at the University of Cape Town and member of PHM South Africa, who accused the IMA of having “colluded in the unspeakable treatment of Palestinians during this war”.

Two more medical professionals are quoted in The Lancet: Juliette Mattijsen, a Dutch doctor and co-coordinator of PHM Europe, said that the IMA is “not upholding its medical oath” and Derek Summerfield, honorary senior clinical lecturer at King's College London, who claimed that the IMA has “broken every WMA rule in the book”.

The PHM wants the issue of suspending the IMA from the WMA to appear on the agenda of the WMA general assembly, which is held annually.

This year’s event is being held in Rotterdam, beginning on October 7, which coincides with the third anniversary of the Hamas attacks in Israel, and lasting until October 10.

The Lancet is a weekly peer-reviewed general medical journal, founded in England in 1823, and is considered one of the world’s most impactful academic journals.



