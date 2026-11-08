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Why coming on holiday to Israel can feel like walking on the moon

Breathtaking landscape of the Negev Desert is just one of many attractions waiting for returning visitors to discover

November 8, 2026 14:04
Mitzpe Ramon Cr Dafna Tal for Israel Ministry of Tourism.jpg
Mitzpe Ramon - the desert town overlooking the majestic Ramon Crater (Image: Israel Ministry of Tourism)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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Never mind simply getting away from it all – Israel offers a truly out-of-this world experience that feels like “walking on the moon”.

That’s thanks to the extraordinary spectacle awaiting visitors to the Beresheet Hotel in the Negev desert, where a glass balcony overlooks the Ramon Crater.

The breathtakingly beautiful natural feature measures several kilometres across and was formed out of the rocks by titanic forces of erosion millions of years ago.

This is just one of the many attractions spotlighted by Israel ministry of tourism director general Michael Izhakov, speaking to the JC at the World Travel Market conference in London last week.

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Topics:

Israeli tourism

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