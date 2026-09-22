West Bank terror: ‘Devoted’ father shot and killed seconds after saving teenage son

According to an initial IDF investigation, the Palestinian gunman opened fire from a vehicle, hitting Shukrun while he was inside his own car.

Shukrun’s widow, Meirav, told mourners that her husband had managed to alert their son in the moments before he was shot.

“At the last second, he warned Yoav,” she said, thanking her husband for his bravery and describing him as a devoted father.

Yoav also paid tribute to his father, saying his warning had allowed him to escape.

“Thank you for shouting to me when the terrorist came in,” he said. “Thank you for saving my life.”

Hundreds of people, including children and teenagers, attended the funeral, alongside Israel’s finance minister Bezalel Smotrich and IDF Central Command chief Major General Avi Bluth.

Shukrun was evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva after medics carried out CPR and restored his pulse, but he later died from his injuries.

After the shooting, the attacker abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot while armed, prompting a large-scale manhunt involving troops, special forces, drones and Israeli Air Force aircraft.

The IDF said a military tracker shot and wounded the suspect as he fled. Soldiers from the elite Duvdevan commando unit later tracked him to a hospital in the Ramallah area, where he was arrested.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered additional forces into the West Bank following the shooting, along with closures and further arrests.

“No terrorist is immune, nor are those who assisted them,” Netanyahu said. “We will hold them all accountable.”

Hamas praised the shooting but did not claim responsibility.