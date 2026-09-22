West Bank terror: ‘Devoted’ father shot and killed seconds after saving teenage son

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A “devoted” father of six who and killed by a terrorist ahead of Yom Kippur saved the life of his eldest son by alerting him to the presence of the attacker seconds earlier.
Netanel Shukrun, who was believed to have been in his thirties, was laid to rest late on Monday in his home community of Alei Zahav, on the western edge of the northern West Bank, with hundreds of mourners attending the funeral.
Shukrun had travelled with his eldest son, Yoav, to a spring near the Neve Tzuf settlement, also known as Halamish, on Sunday to immerse himself in the water, a custom observed by some Jews before the Day of Atonement.
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