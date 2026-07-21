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Viagra could be medics’ secret weapon against breast cancer, Israeli research finds

While the little blue pill is marketed as a gentleman’s bedroom aid, scientists as the Weizmann Institute found that it can also slow the rate at which aggressive cancers spread

July 21, 2026 14:47
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Boxes of Viagra on the shelves of the Keencare pharmacy in London on September 19, 2024 (Getty Images)

By

John Jeffay

3 min read
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Doctors could one day be prescribing men's little blue pills to female patients to slow the spread of breast cancer.

Researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Israel, have found that Viagra, widely used as a therapy for erectile dysfunction, can limit the ability of cancer cells to spread to other parts of the body.

The main ingredient in Viagra, sildenafil, starves the cells of the cholesterol they need to travel.

The team's primary focus so far has been on aggressive forms of breast cancer, which mostly affect women and which are often less responsive to treatments that help the body's own immune system fight the disease.

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Topics:

Israel

Medicine

Science

Cancer

breast cancer

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