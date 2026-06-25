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Israel

US proposes pilot plan for IDF to transfer territory to Lebanese army

Israel will reportedly maintain a reduced presence in a buffer zone, despite senior politicians’ insistence that they would retain all the occupied territory

June 25, 2026 11:07
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An Israeli army Humvee patrols the northern border with Lebanon in the Upper Galilee on June 18, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read

This story originally appeared in the JC Israel Briefing. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.

Israel and Lebanon are discussing a US-backed proposal that would see Israeli forces hand over parts of southern Lebanese territory captured during the war with Hezbollah to the Lebanese army, Reuters reported.

The latest proposal would establish pilot areas under the exclusive control of the Lebanese Armed Forces, with the US overseeing the training and vetting of troops to ensure they are not linked to Hezbollah. Israel would maintain a military presence in a buffer zone along the border.

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Topics:

Lebanon

Hezbollah

IDF

Israel

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