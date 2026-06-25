US proposes pilot plan for IDF to transfer territory to Lebanese army

A senior Lebanese security official told Reuters that military-to-military talks were due to focus on a timetable for withdrawal, with any agreement expected to take shape after the talks conclude on Thursday.

The discussions come despite repeated Israeli declarations that troops will remain in southern Lebanon. Defence Minister Israel Katz has said Israel will not withdraw, even under American pressure, arguing that the deployment is necessary to protect northern communities.

In an on-stage address on Wednesday, he said: "The IDF is prepared ... and we are not retreating. We announced that in any case we are not withdrawing, and as of this moment — and this is a political achievement — there is no American demand for Israel to withdraw from ⁠Lebanon."

Prime Minister Netanyahu, speaking to the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel on Wednesday, said: "It’s true, Hezbollah is still in Lebanon, but there is something else there now.

"Today, there is a security zone there that prevents Hezbollah and its remnants from invading the Galilee, because that was the plan. We are destroying all of this underground infrastructure. I was there in southern Lebanon, and I saw it; it’s unbelievable. It is simply different."

He admitted there is still "work to do", not least, solving the explosive drone problem.

Hezbollah has rejected the latest proposal and opposes any cooperation between the Lebanese army and Israel.

The latest diplomatic effort follows a ceasefire agreed earlier this month after fighting erupted when Hezbollah opened a front against Israel in support of Iran during the US-Israeli conflict with Tehran. Although the truce has largely held since Sunday, Israeli troops remain deeply entrenched in southern Lebanon.

The proposed handover is part of US efforts to strengthen Lebanese state institutions and curb Hezbollah’s influence, while creating mechanisms to maintain the fragile ceasefire and prevent a renewed escalation along the border.

This story originally appeared in the JC Israel Briefing. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.