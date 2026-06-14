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Unrwa fires 70 staffers amid Israeli accusation of Hamas ties

The refugee agency said the dismissals are not ‘a validation of the claims made against them’

June 14, 2026 13:05
Screenshot 2026-06-14 at 15.03.01.png
UNRWA social worker Faisal Ali Mussalem al-Naami (rear), carrying the body of a murdered Israeli man, is seen along with another terrorist at Kibbutz Be'eri, Oct. 7, 2023. (Image: Screenshot: South First Responders/Telegram)

By

Ben Conway

2 min read

Unrwa, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, says it has dismissed 70 employees amid allegations by Israel that some of its staff have links to Hamas and other terrorist organisations.

Since the October 7 attacks, Israel has presented material which they say shows the involvement of Unrwa employees in terrorist activity, including participation in the Hamas-led attacks and the use of Unrwa facilities by terror groups.

Israel has also accused Unrwa-run schools in Gaza of using educational materials that incite hostility towards Israel and glorify violence.

However, despite dismissing dozens of staff members, Unrwa said the decision “does not constitute in any way a validation of the claims made against them”.

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Topics:

Unrwa

United Nations

UN watch

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