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Two Syrian Druze girls were secretly brought to Israel for medical treatment in separate operations involving the IDF and Israeli humanitarian organisations, it has emerged.

The patients, a 20-month-old and a 13-year-old, were treated at Wolfson Medical Centre in Holon, and Ziv Medical Centre in Safed respectively, despite the absence of diplomatic relations between Israel and Syria.

The toddler, named publicly only as Heba, returned to Wolfson for a cardiac catheterisation procedure nine months after undergoing heart surgery there to treat a congenital condition. Her mother travelled with her through five military checkpoints before reaching the Israeli border.