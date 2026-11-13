Tunnels used by Jewish rebels against Roman Empire opened to the public for first time

A network of tunnels used by ancient Jews to hide from the Roman army have been opened to the public for the first time in Israel.

The archaeological complex, Horbat Burgin, which is located within Adullam–France Park south of Beit Shemesh, features underground hiding tunnels used by Jewish rebels during the Roman period.

Excavations of the site began in 1995 and the site was developed by KKL-JNF, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) and the Mateh Yehuda Regional Council.

Amir Ganor, one of the IAA researchers who led the excavations, explained to the Times of Israel that the reason the excavation works began was in order to stop looters in the area who were digging up ancient artifacts and selling them on the black market.