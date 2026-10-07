Become a Member
Israel

Three years after October 7, Israel’s soldier dads battle to re-learn fatherhood

A women’s charity is helping returning reservists deal with impact of being away from young families for months at a time

October 7, 2026 06:00
GettyImages-1716791468.jpg
Israeli soldiers patrol as they are searching for Palestinian militants near kibbutz Kfar Aza near the border with Gaza on October 10, 2023 (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

8 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Ephraim Shwartz had spent months fighting on the front line when, home on leave, he walked into his baby’s room late one night and switched on the light. For a moment, he did not recognise the child in the cot.

His son had been born just three weeks into the war and – briefly – he had forgotten that he was the boy’s father.

For Shwartz, 33, now a father of four, moving between military service and family life has been dislocating. That moment is one of the experiences he can discuss at A Father Is Born, a project by the Women’s International Zionist Organisation (Wizo) helping men navigate life between the army and home, a challenge with which hundreds of thousands of reservists have had to contend.

Three years after October 7, the psychological toll of Israel’s longest war extends far beyond the battlefield.

To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.

Topics:

Men's Mental Health

IDF

WIZO

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper