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‘They took a diamond from us, my strength, my soul,’ says heartbroken father of IDF soldier killed at checkpoint

Funerals were held on Sunday for Ron Yonatan Roytman, 23, and Yuval Shai Svilem, 20, who were killed near Hebron on Friday

October 26, 2026 10:41
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Staff Sergeant Ron Yonatan Roytman (left) and Sergeant Yuval Shai Svilem (Images: IDF)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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The funerals were held yesterday for Staff Sergeant Ron Yonatan Roytman, 23, and Sergeant Yuval Shai Svilem, 20, who were killed at a military checkpoint near Hebron on Friday.

The pair had both served in the 775th “Ari” Battalion of the Home Front Command’s Search and Rescue Brigade and “fell in combat in the Judea Junction,” according to a statement from the IDF.

Svilem’s heartbroken father spoke about his son’s death in a TV interview, saying: “They took a diamond from us. They took my strength, they took my soul. Mine and the entire family's."

Roytman, a squad commander of the battalion, was laid to rest on Sunday morning at the military cemetery in Ashkelon.

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