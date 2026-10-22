They threatened to cut out my tongue when I challenged extremist lessons, says former teacher at Unrwa school in Gaza

A Palestinian who taught at an Unrwa school in Gaza has revealed that a senior colleague threatened to cut her tongue out when she challenged the radical ideas being taught to children.

The 40-year-old geography teacher, who has now left her job and has not been named to protect her identity, told the New York Post she had joined the school believing it could help prevent young people from succumbing to Hamas’s culture of violence.

One day, she challenged a fellow teacher on the extremism being taught to female students, which prompted a senior official to confront her with a pair of scissors.

She told the New York Post: “She told me, ‘We will make you wish you were dead, and if you don't stop arguing, we will cut out your tongue’.”