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The Eternal Scroll of Israel – artwork tells the ‘painful’ story of October 7

Created by Israeli artist Itamar Magid, the 11-metre long scroll is on display until the end of October

September 28, 2026 16:01
מגילת+נצח+ישראל (1).webp
The Eternal Scroll of Israel was created by Itamar Magid in 2024 (Image: itamarmagid)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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An 11-metre long scroll recounting the ‘dark day’ of October 7 is on display at a gallery in Israel.

Named The Eternal Scroll of Israel, the piece was created by Israeli artist Itamar Magid.

It combines old Torah quotes with illustrations depicting the tragic events of the day.

One of those featured is the Nova festival massacre, which includes the caption written in Hebrew: “The nation was hiding inside caves, inside holes.” 

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Topics:

October 7 anniversary

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