The Eternal Scroll of Israel – artwork tells the ‘painful’ story of October 7

Magid says this relates to how festival-goers hid from Hamas terrorists.

On October 7, 2023, 1,200 men, women and children were murdered.

He said: “I poured my heart into crafting a unique scroll, telling the story of our people during a dark day, October 7th, the worst attack on us since the Holocaust

“I drew inspiration from ancient Jewish scrolls and used mixed techniques to achieve an authentic and powerful look. It's a story of pain, but also of hope, connecting the past with our present.

“I combined hand-drawn illustrations with quotes from the [Torah], giving depth to the tale of October 7 and new meaning to the quotes.

“It's like breathing new life into history, making it a part of who we are today.”

In a video posted to his Instagram, he said: “The context is so painful and emotional. The idea that [the] scroll... moves the story between generations.

“I felt like our stories need to be remembered and need to be held because the story is still being written... I hope to a better future.”

He created the scroll for Israel’s 76th Independence Day in 2024.

It is on display at the municipal gallery in Herzliya until the end of October alongside 22 other pieces of art.