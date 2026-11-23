“The mindset difference between these two worlds could not be greater,” he said in an interview with the JC.

“They represent two of the most important engines of the country: defence and entrepreneurship.

“One is focused on preventing catastrophe and ensuring that tomorrow looks like yesterday. The other is focused on looking towards the future and believing that tomorrow, five years from now, could be dramatically better.

“In high-tech, we're looking to the future. We believe that tomorrow, five years from now, could be dramatically better.”

Judah Taub who is one of the founders of Israel venture capitalist Hetz Ventures (Courtesy) nadav margalit

Speaking about how he decided which startups to write about, he said that, after research, “we were left with 12 ideas. Experts in each of these fields could see that they were achievable and had the potential to generate enormous value for Israel.

“We need to think about how we can expand the ecosystem and remove the constraints holding it back.

“I think Israel's exports could grow fivefold. That would do wonders for the country: creating more jobs, increasing the government budget and lowering manufacturing costs.”

Expanding on one of the ideas, Taub said: “Israel has done phenomenal things in water technology. The question we asked ourselves was whether Israel could manufacture water on a huge scale and sell it to our neighbours.

“It would improve our defence and security because, if our neighbours rely on us for water, that creates a powerful guarantee.

“Our neighbours are dying of thirst. If Israel can help stabilise them by providing water, that could have enormous regional benefits.”

He explained that over the last decade the cost of desalination has gone down by 60 per cent whilst the cost of solar energy has gone down by 90 per cent.

“Combining the two could make large-scale water production and distribution much cheaper,” he said.

“For the first time, pumping a cubic metre of water from Israel to Jordan could be cheaper than producing and pumping the same amount within Jordan itself.”

Taub went on to speak about the importance of using private equity to bring change as opposed to relying on government spending.

“If something wasn't profitable, you would have to persuade a lot of people in the Israeli government to fund it, increase the country's debt and take a speculative gamble.

“But if it's profitable, you can get private capital to do it for you.

“When governments try to do the entire thing themselves, it's usually extremely inefficient.”

The book’s title, Moonshots, takes inspiration from a 1962 John F Kennedy speech in which the former president talked up America’s space programme.

Moonshots for Israel: 12 Big Ideas for a Small Nation by Judah Taub (Courtesy) [Missing Credit]

“Kennedy said that America would go to the moon not because it was easy, but because it was difficult,” Taub said.

“The ripple effect was that many new industries were created. It inspired a generation of entrepreneurs.

“The point is that when you set yourself an enormously ambitious goal, the benefits can extend far beyond the original objective.”

The 12 ideas set out in the book are:

The ‘Abraham Canal’: Build a sea-to-sea canal linking the Red Sea and the Mediterranean.

Scale up defence exports: Expand Israel's defence industry to roughly five times its current size so global partners rely on Israeli systems, making future arms embargoes costly to impose.

AI-era positioning: Rather than seeking to match US or Chinese capital, position Israel as the hub where leading AI companies conduct critical work.

Information warfare: Develop real-time sentiment and information systems to counter adversaries in the digital and narrative space.

Diaspora ties: Lower the cost of Jewish life abroad to reverse shrinking diaspora communities and strengthen Israel–diaspora relations.

Energy resilience: Pair domestic natural gas reserves with solar power to prevent outages and build long-term energy security.

Sovereign wealth fund: Establish a national wealth mechanism to secure resources for future generations.

Regional deals: Expand water solutions to neighbours alongside major deals in healthcare, education, diplomacy, governance and demography.