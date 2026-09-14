Hundreds evacuated as forest fire breaks out in Galilee nature reserve

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Hundreds of Rosh Hashanah visitors were evacuated from a Galilee nature reserve yesterday after a fire swept through the popular northern beauty spot. The fire broke out barely a month after the Tel Dan Nature Reserve reopened following extensive restoration from wartime damage.

The reserve, in the Galilee Panhandle, close to Israel’s borders with Lebanon and Syria, was closed as inspectors from the Israel Nature and Parks Authority evacuated visitors from its trails.

Seven firefighting teams battled the blaze for several hours. They were supported by aircraft from the Elad firefighting squadron; the Nature and Parks Authority; personnel from the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund; and emergency teams from nearby communities.