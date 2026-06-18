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Tel Aviv retains place among world’s top startup hubs

Israel’s second city sits behind only Silicon Valley, New York and London

June 18, 2026 13:54
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Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk during a long-distance Q&A session at the Smart Mobility Summit 2026, in Tel Aviv on May 18, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read

This story originally appeared in the JC Israel Briefing. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.

Tel Aviv has been ranked the world’s fourth strongest startup ecosystem, cementing its position as one of the globe’s leading centres for innovation despite nearly three years of war.

According to the 2026 Global Startup Ecosystem Report, unveiled this week by Startup Genome and the Global Entrepreneurship Network, Tel Aviv sits behind only Silicon Valley, New York and London, with an estimated ecosystem value of $250.3 billion.

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Topics:

Israel

Israeli Tech

Technology

Tel Aviv

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