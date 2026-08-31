Tel Aviv-born artist Itzik Mevorah to showcase his kinetic art in Israel for the first time

His creations have been displayed in galleries, exhibitions and international art fairs and are held in private and public collections in Israel and overseas.

The exhibition aims to bring contemporary international art into an everyday public setting and make it accessible to a broad audience.

David Ben Moshe, CEO of Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall, said: “We are pleased to host the exhibition of international artist Itzik Mevorah and to bring to our visitors a combination of art and movement.

“The choice to present Mevorah’s works, which have received exposure and acclaim in the art world in Israel and abroad, is part of our approach to making quality contemporary art accessible to the general public and creating a direct connection between culture and the everyday space of the mall.”

For Mevorah, art has become both a profession and a personal means of expression.

“Creation is much more than a profession – it is a way of life and a personal language,” he said. “The best expression is conveying a message without using words.”

Mevorah began studying art after returning from a year-long trip to South America following his military service. He studied through the Open University’s programme with the Avni Institute in Tel Aviv before opening his own studio in Florentin in 1999.

He also spent years teaching art at a high school for at-risk children, an experience that strengthened his belief in art as a tool for expression, communication and empowerment.

The exhibition, curated by Kim Shani Tumer, will run at Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall from September 1 to September 15.