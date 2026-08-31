Tel Aviv-born artist Itzik Mevorah to showcase his kinetic art in Israel for the first time

International artist and designer Itzik Mevorah will present his work in Israel for the first time in a new exhibition opening at Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall tomorrow.
The exhibition will showcase selected works from the artistic language Mevorah has developed over the years, including his kinetic reliefs, Tube sculptures and his distinctive Tube Face series.
The kinetic reliefs combine art, movement, light, materials and optical illusion, creating works that appear to change depending on the viewer’s position and movement through the space.
Alongside the reliefs, visitors will be able to see Mevorah’s Tube works and Tube Face sculptures, a series that has become closely associated with his work.
To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.