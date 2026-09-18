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Tel Aviv beats every other Middle Eastern city in global ranking

The annual Global Cities Index ranks the world's 1,000 largest cities, based on their strengths, weaknesses and ‘future potential’

September 18, 2026 11:44
Tel aviv beach front GettyImages-2276440039.jpg
Tel Aviv ranks 34th in the 2026 Global Cities Index (Photo: Getty)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to the daily briefing here

Tel Aviv has taken 34th place in an annual ranking of the world’s 1,000 largest cities, coming ahead of every other city in the Middle East and North Africa.

The Oxford Economics’ Global Cities Index ranks the cities across five major metrics – economics; human capital; quality of life; environment; and governance – providing an assessment of each location’s strengths, weaknesses and “future potential”.

Tel Aviv achieved a top-20 spot when it comes to economics, coming in 16th, while it narrowly missed out on making the top 30 in the human capital category, ranking 31st in this area.

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