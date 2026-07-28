AI-powered device to help treat diabetes patients unveiled by medtech firm

A new AI-powered device developed by an Israeli medical technology startup could help to reduce the number of limb amputations resulting from diabetic foot ulcers.

One of the most serious and costly complications associated with diabetes, diabetic foot ulcers can develop as a result of nerve damage , poor circulation , and high blood sugar and can pose a high infection risk.

Now, an Israeli medical device company, TriO has announced the creation of a product that combines three established treatment methods for the condition into a single system designed to accelerate wound healing and lower the risk of amputation.

The company recently received regulatory approval to market the device – named Fitt – in Israel and is now preparing to expand internationally.