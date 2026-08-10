Surf’s up! Jewish and Arab children with special needs lap up the waves off Jaffa

One of the children, seven-year-old Zohar Schestatzky, told the JC: “I’m good at surfing. I’ve surfed some high waves.”

Zohar has autism and also suffers from various other conditions.

“My superpower is I'm really strong,” she continued.

Despite falling off a few times, Zohar said she always gets back on. “It can be scary,” she admitted.

Her mother, social worker Abigail Schestatzky, explained why surfing is such a useful way to help children with autism.

She said: “A lot of autistic children are very rigid in their thinking and can’t deal with unexpected things, but in surfing you cannot control the sea and the waves, and so it teaches them to be OK with things they cannot control.”

Zohar Schestatzky being guided in surfing (Image: HaGal Sheli)

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Not only does the programme help the children involved, it helps their families too.

Zohar’s brother Rani, 11, who was watching his little sister having fun in the sea, said: “It’s so, so good to see her getting to do normal things like this.”

He then joked that he is a slightly better surfer than his sister.

The scheme continues throughout August and September, and there will be days for children, teenagers and adults with disabilities.

HaGal Sheli strongly believes in the therapeutic power of surfing.

Ensuring the activity is completely inclusive, there are professionals on-site offering guidance and surfing equipment adapted to meet the participants’ needs.

For more than a decade, HaGal Sheli has used surfing as a tool for emotional resilience-building, as well as education and rehabilitation.

The organisation works with diverse communities across Israeli society, including trauma survivors, bereaved families, released hostages and their families, individuals wounded physically and psychologically, and at-risk populations.

The idea is to give participants the tools they learn through surfing, such as perseverance and the ability to deal with change, so that they can use these in everyday life.

It runs 500 groups every year and has 550 professionals in therapy, education and surfing instruction.

In 2024, HaGal Sheli was awarded the President’s Award for Strengthening National Resilience.

It also has a focus on bringing together the different demographics that make up Israel, including Jews, Arabs and Christians.

One Arab Israeli child, Taim Abd Elrazek Awwad, also seven, spoke to the JC.

He too has autism, and said: “I’ve made a lot of friends here,” before adding: “They’re all Jewish.”

Taim Abd Elrazek Awwad falling off a surfboard (Image: HaGal Sheli)

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After a quick chat with the JC, he filled up his water bottle before sprinting back to his surfboard.

Yaron Waksman, founder and CEO of HaGal Sheli, said: “The sea has a unique ability to connect people, break down barriers, and create moments of empowerment and belonging.

The Schestatzky family (image: HaGal Sheli)

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“For people with disabilities and their families, the opportunity to experience surfing and the beach in an environment that’s tailored to their needs can be truly transformative.

“We are grateful to the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality for its partnership and commitment to creating equal opportunities for everyone to enjoy the sea.”

Zippi Brand, Deputy Mayor of Tel Aviv-Yafo and responsible for the city’s coastline and green parks, said: “Accessibility is not an act of kindness, it is a fundamental right. Every person and every family deserves to enjoy the beach with dignity and on equal terms.

“I am proud that the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality is leading the way in building an inclusive and connected community. On Friday, at our event in Jaffa, it was truly moving to see Jewish and Arab residents coming together to experience adaptive water sports designed for people with disabilities.”