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Surf’s up! Jewish and Arab children with special needs lap up the waves off Jaffa

The programme, set up by non-profit organisation HaGal Sheli, teaches life skills through surfing

August 10, 2026 13:09
Taim Abd Elrazek Awwad photo credit HaGal Sheli (1).jpeg
Taim Abd Elrazek Awwad surfing (Image: HaGal Sheli)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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Sixty Jewish and Arab children spent the day riding the waves in the sea off Jaffa as part of a fun programme which helps young people with special needs.

HaGal Sheli, a non-profit organisation which uses surfing as a form of therapy, organised the Accessible Friday at the Beach event last week in collaboration with the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality.

Around 30 Jewish and 30 Arab children, with a range of conditions including autism and ADHD, were all smiles as they cooled off in the water on a blazing hot day.

Their families watched from the beach in the 32-degree sun.

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Topics:

Charity

Children

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