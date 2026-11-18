This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to the free daily email briefing here

Soroka Medical Centre in Beersheba has inaugurated an expanded emergency department, increasing its capacity by 50 per cent after the building was damaged by an Iranian missile strike last June.

The expansion adds 2,000 square metres, more than 40 treatment stations and two trauma bays, bringing the department's total to more than 110 treatment stations and eight trauma bays.

Soroka has Israel's busiest emergency department and serves as the principal hospital for the Negev.