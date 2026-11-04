Six Palestinians arrested over alleged West Bank rocket plot

Six Palestinians from the Jenin area have been arrested on suspicion of establishing a terror cell to manufacture rockets and explosives for attacks against Israel, the Shin Bet and police have announced.

The investigation uncovered a network that had manufactured a rocket and explosive devices and carried out at least three test launches, according to a joint statement released yesterday.

The main suspect confessed to establishing the cell and identifying its other members, investigators said. He claimed the test launches had demonstrated the rocket’s power and range, prompting the group to make improvements before subsequent trials. Another suspect admitted helping to obtain explosives.

The investigation also found that the cell had received instructions through a messaging app from an outside source on materials needed to manufacture explosives, the Shin Bet and police said.