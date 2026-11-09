Israeli official elected to UN oversight committee

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An Israeli official has been elected to the United Nations General Assembly’s independent audit advisory committee for the first time.

Shay Mizrahi, a senior official at Israel's state comptroller's office, was elected with 134 votes, despite the heightened tensions between Israel and the international body, and will serve a three-year term.

The committee of five members advises the UN general assembly on matters of oversight, including audits, risk management and financial reporting.