An island is growing larger in the Sea of Galilee as water levels fall to their lowest point since 2019, raising concerns over water supplies and tourism in northern Israel.

The water’s surface stood at 213.735 metres below sea level on Wednesday, 73.5 centimetres beneath the lower red line, the lowest level recorded since 2019, according to the Israel Water Authority.

Despite heavy storms and flooding elsewhere in the country, much of the lake's catchment area received only 7–20mm of rain. Unusually warm autumn temperatures have further compounded the effects of the lack of rainfall.

The falling water levels have exposed an island opposite Kibbutz Ma'agan, while some stretches of shoreline have retreated by as much as 100 metres.