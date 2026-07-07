Become a Member
Israel

Scrolling through Israel: the social media channel helping a new generation make aliyah

TLV Olim has grown from a personal project to a respected non-profit, offering new immigrants an easy, apolitical and secular way to integrate into Israeli society

July 7, 2026 15:29
WhatsApp Image 2026-07-03 at 12.52.07.jpeg
Michael Zagdanski and Noa Barazani in Tel Aviv (Photo: courtesy)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

I'm halfway through a coffee on Tel Aviv’s Shenkin Street with social media entrepreneur Michael Zagdanski when a nearby table of women join the conversation. Within minutes, we're discussing the merits of making aliyah versus remaining in the Diaspora.

One woman insists I move to Israel, a familiar refrain throughout this trip, but another disagrees: "We need a strong diaspora and a strong Jewish State. If we get nuked, there are Jews elsewhere. If something happens to the Diaspora, we have a state."

It is matter-of-fact Israeli humour, although I’m not sure she's joking.

These women made aliyah decades ago, built their lives here, and meet for coffee every week. As Zagdanski and I talk, they are not the only people to interrupt - others recognise him from parties or Instagram – and this lively corner is exactly the kind of community TLV Olim is trying to create for a new generation of immigrants.

To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.

Topics:

Social Media

Instagram

Aliyah

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper