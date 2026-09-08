Scientists develop £45 blood test that detects advanced lung cancer with 93 per cent accuracy

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Israeli researchers have developed a low-cost blood test capable of detecting most cases of advanced lung cancer with more than 93 per cent accuracy, raising hopes of a simpler way to diagnose one of the world’s deadliest cancers. The test, developed by scientists at Tel Aviv University in collaboration with an Israeli medical diagnostics company and doctors at Bnai Zion and Sheba medical centres, costs around $60 (£45) and does not require expensive DNA sequencing.

In a peer-reviewed study involving 103 people, it identified 93.1 per cent of stage-two-to-four lung cancers and correctly ruled out the disease in 90.3 per cent of healthy participants.

The technology examines fragments of DNA circulating in the bloodstream. Researchers attach fluorescent markers to chemical changes associated with cancer before placing the DNA on a specially developed glass chip.