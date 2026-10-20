Science prodigy, 16, from Belgium heading to Israel to do university research

A teenage science prodigy from Belgium who got his doctorate in quantum physics at the age of 15, is heading to Israel to be a researcher at Bar-Ilan University.

Laurent Simons, 16, from Ostend, finished primary school by the age of six, secondary school by eight, his degree by 11, his masters by 12 and his PhD at 15.

He studied electrical engineering at Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands before moving to the University of Antwerp to pursue physics.

In 2026 he co-authored a research paper published in science journal Nature.