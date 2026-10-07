Rescuers help free four mountain goats trapped in Negev

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Rescuers have saved four ibex – a species of wild mountain goat – that became trapped in a remote and slippery section of the Vardit Stream in the Negev Desert.

The animals were spotted by tourists, who alerted the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.

Inspectors initially waited to see whether the goats could free themselves, in keeping with the principle of minimising human intervention in wildlife. But after it became clear that they were unable to escape, an authority inspector and the area manager entered the difficult terrain and rescued two of them.