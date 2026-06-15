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Regime supporters in Iran protest over agreement to end war

Deal to stop conflict with America and Israel splits Iranians

June 15, 2026 16:14
GettyImages-2262472221.jpg
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the Iran war (Getty Images)

By

Ali Hamedani

2 min read

Supporters of Iran’s hardline regime demonstrated on Monday against the deal to end the war with America and Israel.

Videos circulating on social media showed groups normally loyal to the Islamic Republic’s government, protesting about the agreement in Tehran and Mashhad.

In Mashhad, demonstrators gathered outside the local office of the foreign ministry and chanted slogans against Abbas Araghchi, the foreign minister.

They described Araghchi as a “compromiser” and an “infiltrator”.

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Topics:

Iran

Israel

Israel-Iran War

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