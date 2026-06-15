Regime supporters in Iran protest over agreement to end war

In Tehran, protesters also chanted slogans against Araghchi and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Referring to the death of Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran killed on the first day of the war in February, they denounced the negotiations as a “retreat” and a “back down”.

MPs and regime-aligned commentators openly attacked the agreement as state media celebrated it as a victory.

Newspapers and broadcasters described the deal as evidence that Iran had forced both the United States and Israel to back down.

But opposition to the agreement has also emerged inside the country’s parliament.

Kamran Ghazanfari, a member of parliament, said officials had crossed the “red lines” established by Ali Khamenei, and argued that any resulting agreement with the United States lacked legitimacy.

Mahmoud Nabavian, deputy chairman of parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, has become one of the most outspoken critics of the negotiations.

He argued that “the United States achieves a complete victory through this agreement”, claiming Washington would first use the deal to ease economic pressures at home before eventually turning its attention back to confronting Iran.

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the same committee, similarly criticised what he described as the negotiating team's “excessive generosity”.

Writing on X, he argued that the concessions had convinced Washington that the Islamic Republic had become weak and vulnerable to further pressure.

In another video, taken just before the agreement was announced, Hamid Rasaee, one of the Islamic Republic's most radical MPs, is seen addressing a crowd and insisting that no deal would be reached with Washington, while urging supporters to prepare for another war.

During his speech, aides informed him that US President Donald Trump had announced an agreement.

“We don't care what he says,” Rasaee responded, visibly startled.

“We have serious criticism of our negotiating team.”

He then invoked both the late supreme leader Ali Khamenei and his successor, Mojtaba Khamenei.

“Our martyred Imam never relied on negotiations or any deal,” Rasaee said.

“And from what we have heard from our new Imam, he repeats the same position.”

Several newspapers in Tehran declared victory over Israel and America while insisting that the agreement also represented a victory for Iran's so-called “Axis of Resistance”.

State broadcasters similarly argued that the inclusion of Hezbollah and Lebanon in the agreement amounted to American recognition of the Iranian-led regional alliance.

Khorasan, a newspaper close to parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, argued that the agreement should be viewed merely as an opportunity for the Islamic Republic to regroup.

The paper described the deal as a chance to “catch its breath, rebuild its offensive and defensive military capabilities, and prepare for a future large-scale confrontation”.