Gorillas form ‘living ladder’ to access food in act of ‘spontaneous co-operation’

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Two female western lowland gorillas at an Israeli safari park and zoo have been observed working together to reach otherwise inaccessible food, with one using the other's back as a platform to climb higher.

Researchers from Tel Aviv University documented three separate instances of the pair forming what they described as a “living ladder”, in 2021, 2024 and 2025. During these interactions, half-sisters Amelia and Lisha adopted complementary roles to solve a practical problem: reaching vegetation high in a tree at Ramat Gan Safari.

Lisha consistently positioned herself on all fours to provide a stable platform, while Amelia climbed onto her back and stretched upwards to break off branches, a study, published in the journal Primates, found.