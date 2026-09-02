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‘Project Nexus’ plan to make Israel quantum computing global power launched

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has warned that the so-called ‘Q Day,’ when the tech renders encryptions protecting global financial systems ‘useless’ by the tech, could occur in the near future

September 2, 2026 16:43
Quantum.jpg
Visitors look at a 64-qubit superconducting quantum computer on display at the Fujitsu booth during SEMICON Taiwan in Taipei on September 2, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

John Jeffay

2 min read
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Israel has officially entered the race to become one of the first countries in the world to build its own home-grown quantum computer.

Jerusalem has invited bids from global technology companies to establish what it calls a national “Blue and White” quantum computing platform, a machine that could solve complex problems millions of times faster than today’s most powerful supercomputers.

The move is designed to ensure that sensitive defence, intelligence and financial systems run on hardware and software that is under full Israeli control, rather than relying on imported technology.

In building such a computer, Israel would position itself as a serious “middle-power” player globally, behind the US and China, the acknowledged leaders, and second-tier nations such as the UK, Japan and Canada, but alongside South Korea, Switzerland, Denmark and Saudi Arabia, which are also pursuing "sovereign" quantum computers.

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Topics:

Technology

Israeli Tech

High Tech

Artificial intelligence

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