“The violence by Jewish extremists against innocent people and communities in the West Bank, Judea and Samaria, or anywhere else, is despicable and deserves strong condemnation.”

“It is an assault not only on human beings, created in the divine image, but on the ethical way we carry ourselves. On our history as a people, on God himself,” Herzog continued.

“This most certainly does not represent Israel.”

Herzog pledged that Israeli authorities would pursue those responsible, adding: “I assure you that our law enforcement agencies are working diligently to counter this terrible moral stain and to arrest, investigate, and prosecute any perpetrators of violence to the fullest extent of the law in line with our deepest values as Jews, as Israelis, and as human beings.”

Over the weekend, around 12 vehicles were set alight and racist graffiti reportedly sprayed on buildings in Palestinian villages near Ramallah.

The incidents took place in Deir al-Sudan, Deir Abu Mash’al and Kafr Malik, with footage showing burning vehicles and fires close to residential properties.

No injuries were reported, and Israeli police said investigations had been opened into arson, vandalism and property damage.

Opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot, who has been tasked with forming Israel's next government, also condemned the violence, describing the attacks as “Jewish terrorism in every sense of the word”.

He warned that the incidents were damaging Israel's international standing and national security.

His remarks follow a deterioration in relations between Israel and the UK last week, after Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband announced sanctions against eight Israeli construction and property development companies operating in West Bank settlements, as well as the Israeli activist group Tzav 9.

The British Government said the measures were intended to restrict settlement expansion and protect the possibility of a two-state solution.

Herzog urged political leaders not to allow legitimate disagreements over Israeli government policy to become hostility towards Jewish people.

“We are alarmed by the swiftness with which ancient hatreds are reincarnated in our societies, by the ease with which old prejudice has assumed new forms,” he said.

“In a Europe that not so long ago turned on its Jews and on itself, today the Jewish nation's state is demonised.”

He added: “Across European capitals, Jewish communities contract with fear, denied once again their simple, clear belonging. This is pure antisemitism.

“Disagreeing with Israel on its defence and security policies is legitimate, but that is not what's going on in Europe or elsewhere,” he said.

“What touches our deep curve of alarm is that blaming the Jews has become once again the default line. The easiest solution for so many.”

Herzog also defended Israel's role in confronting terrorism and Iran's regional influence, arguing that the country's security struggle had consequences far beyond its own borders.

“In stepping forward, we face down subversive and destabilising forces who sow terror and chaos. We in Israel are protecting ourselves, yes, but we are also protecting Europe,” he told delegates.

“We are protecting Europe and defending the free world from a huge wave of jihadism and terror and from the Iranian empire of evil.”

“What is so painful to us Israelis is that having sacrificed so much and so many in the war since October 7th, we are the ones demonised, isolated and shamed by the same very world that we are fighting to defend,” he said.

Despite his warnings, Herzog urged European leaders not to allow relations with Israel to deteriorate further, insisting that a different future remained possible.

He praised the Abraham Accords and Israel's diplomatic relationships with Arab neighbours, including the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Bahrain, while calling for further progress with Jordan and Egypt.

He also urged renewed efforts towards peace with the Palestinians, saying: “This trajectory of distance, separation and hate between us is not inevitable.”

Herzog concluded by calling for a sustainable political future for Gaza, arguing that the next step must be the disarmament of Hamas.