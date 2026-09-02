Phone ban in Tel Aviv schools sees pupils’ screen time drop dramatically

Launched by Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai, the programme requires pupils to place smartphones in dedicated storage lockers during the school day. Digital devices can be used when they have a specific educational purpose.

Teachers at participating schools reported witnessing significantly more positive social activity among pupils during break times, researchers from Tel Aviv University and Bar-Ilan University found.

Early results indicated improved concentration too, though the researchers cautioned that it was not yet possible to establish whether this was linked to the scheme.

Crucially, reduced phone use at school did not result in a significant increase in smartphone use outside school or greater use of alternative devices such as tablets.

More than a third of pupils surveyed believed reducing their smartphone use could improve their sleep, concentration and academic performance.

Huldai said: “When we launched ‘Gaining Attention’ and began removing smartphones from schools, I said that we had to dare to manage technology rather than allow technology to manage us.”

He added: “This is not a fight against technology. We absolutely want children to use digital tools for high-quality, creative learning. At the same time, we want to give them back the simple moments they have with one another.”

Researchers will continue study to collect data over the next two academic years.

Some schools in the UK have adopted similar polices in an effort to reduce screen time and improve concentration among pupils.

In one of his final acts as prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer announced in June plans to implement a ban on social media sites for under-16s from next spring.