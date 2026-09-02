Phone ban in Tel Aviv schools sees pupils’ screen time drop dramatically

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A Tel Aviv initiative banning smartphones in schools has led to a dramatic reduction in pupils using their phones during breaks and increased social interaction, according to preliminary research.
The study found that 74 per cent of pupils at schools participating in the city’s “Gaining Attention” programme said they never or rarely used their phones during breaks. By comparison, 79 per cent of pupils at schools not involved in the scheme reported moderate or frequent phone use during breaktimes.
Following a pilot in selected schools, Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality is expanding the initiative to all 37 of the city’s secondary schools for the 2026-27 academic year.
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