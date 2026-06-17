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Peace deal depends on Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, says Iranian foreign minister

Neither Israel nor Hezbollah have signed up to the agreement and both continue to trade strikes along the Lebanese border

June 17, 2026 11:11
GettyImages-2275785545.jpg
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a press conference at the Iranian embassy on May 15, 2026 in New Delhi, India (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa,

Melanie Swan

2 min read

Iran’s prospective peace deal with the US is conditional upon a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, the Islamic Republic’s foreign minister has said.

Washington and Tehran are due to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to end the conflict between them, which has been ongoing since February, later this week.

But details of the proposed agreement are yet to be officially released, with the MoU only leading to a 60-day negotiation window.

Key issues on the table are understood to include Iran’s nuclear development and ballistic missile programmes, as well as the parallel war between its Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, and the IDF.

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Topics:

Iran

Israel

Israel-Iran War

Iran nuclear program

Donald Trump

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