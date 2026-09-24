Palestinians charged over plot to assassinate Itamar Ben-Gvir

Two Palestinians have been charged with plotting to assassinate National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Military prosecutors indicted the two men, from the Nablus area of the West Bank, over an alleged series of planned terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers, the Shin Bet and police said on Wednesday.

The pair allegedly began recruiting operatives, conducting firearms training and stockpiling assault rifles and ammunition in late 2023.

Investigators said they decided in 2024 to assassinate Ben-Gvir. After seeing footage of the minister arriving at the scene of a terrorist attack, one suspect allegedly proposed staging an attack specifically to lure him to the location and kill him.