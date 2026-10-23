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Israel

Palestinian terrorists wound five in West Bank shooting

The gunfire is said to have lasted for more than 20 minutes, preventing emergency teams from evacuating the wounded immediately

October 23, 2026 10:15
Yehuda Junction west Bank terror shooting
Israeli security personnel and ambulances at the scene of the shooting near the Yehuda Junction (Photo: JNS/Magen David Adom)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to the free daily email briefing here

Five people have been wounded with two left in critical condition after two Palestinian terrorists opened fire on civilians at a junction in the southern West Bank this morning.

Two victims were critically wounded, while three others sustained light to moderate injuries, ambulance service Magen David Adom said.

The wounded victims were evacuated to Shaare Zedek and Hadassah Ein Kerem hospitals in Jerusalem.

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Topics:

Terrorism

West Bank

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