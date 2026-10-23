Palestinian terrorists wound five in West Bank shooting

The gunfire lasted for more than 20 minutes, preventing emergency teams from evacuating the wounded immediately, according to a medic who recorded the attack, Ofer Ohana.

“The terrorist keeps firing,” he shouted in footage of the incident. “We can't evacuate the wounded.”

The attackers arrived in a vehicle with yellow licence plates at Yehuda Junction, south-east of Hebron, and began shooting before attempting to flee. Israeli troops pursued and killed both of the attackers, who were armed with a handgun and an M16 rifle, the IDF said.

IDF chief of staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir said a large quantity of ammunition was found in the terrorists’ vehicle, indicating that they had intended to carry out a larger-scale attack.

“This was a serious terrorist attack,” Zamir said. “The soldiers’ rapid response prevented an even more serious attack and further harm to civilians and security forces.”

The two terrorists, both 27-year-old Hebron residents, were killed by soldiers from the Home Front Command’s Ari Battalion. One of the attackers was believed to be affiliated with Hamas, according to Israeli state-owned TV channel Kan 11.

The attack comes amid heightened security tensions in the West Bank ahead of Israel's October 27 election.

The IDF has raised its alert level twice in the past month and suspended leave across military units following a security assessment by Zamir.

Zamir ordered reinforcements to Central Command, one of the IDF's four regional commands and responsible for the West Bank, including additional troops and the Paratroopers Brigade headquarters, as the military prepared for possible escalation across multiple fronts.

The IDF said it would maintain heightened readiness to ensure the election could take place safely and on schedule.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had instructed the IDF and security forces to immediately impose a cordon on Hebron and prepare for a full closure of the West Bank.

“I commend our heroic soldiers who acted decisively and prevented a major attack, and I wish our wounded a speedy recovery,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

“Our forces are operating with increased strength to thwart terrorism and are carrying out extensive waves of arrests.”

The prime minister vowed that Israel would pursue Hamas terrorists and those who send them “everywhere and at all times,” adding, “You have nowhere to hide.”

Additional reporting by JNS