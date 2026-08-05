Orthodox lawyer calls for rabbinic intervention as wig prices soar over £8,000

An Orthodox lawyer has launched a campaign for rabbinical intervention over the soaring cost of wigs in Israel, arguing that prices have risen to levels that are placing an unsustainable financial burden on religious families.

Nechama Tzivin, from Kfar Chabad, is petitioning the Chabad Rabbinical Court to introduce oversight of wig prices, saying the cost of high-quality sheitels has climbed from a few thousand shekels to tens of thousands.

Some premium wigs are now selling for as much as NIS 40,000 (around £8,000), according to the latest figures.

Tzivin argues the increases cannot be justified and says many women feel they are being exploited because wigs are regarded as an essential item for married Orthodox women, who cover their hair in accordance with religious practice.