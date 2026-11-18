Efforts to integrate women into tank units began in 2017, when 14 female soldiers participated in an initial trial.

Four progressed to a tank commanders' course, but the military subsequently judged the experiment inconclusive and did not integrate the women into its regular armoured combat brigades.

Plans for a new trial in the regular Armoured Corps have been repeatedly postponed. In April, Israel’s high court of justice ordered the military to begin the programme by this month, ruling that men and women must be given equal opportunities in combat assignments to the greatest extent possible.

The recruits are expected to undergo training at the Camp Hiyun base in southern Israel before joining the Armoured Corps' 460th Training Brigade. They will be required to meet the same professional standards as male tank crews, although physical fitness training will be adapted.

One incoming recruit told Ynet: "After seeing what female tank fighters did on October 7, as tank crews attached to the Caracal Battalion, we're even more motivated. They proved they can do it, and now it's our turn."

Osnat Levy, one of the participants in the original 2017 trial who later led a legal campaign for women's access to combat units, welcomed the renewed programme but urged the IDF to offer women the same operational opportunities as men.

"I hope there won't be discrimination," she said, calling for female soldiers to be allowed to serve in Gaza and Lebanon as well as along Israel's borders.

The IDF has said that men and women will serve in separate tank crews during both training and operational deployments.