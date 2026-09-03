Newly built Tel Aviv apartment block hit Iranian missile finally welcomes residents after repairs

Residents of a central Tel Aviv apartment building damaged by an Iranian missile just days before they had been due to move in will finally receive the keys to their homes next week, Channel 12 has reported.

The missile hit the newly rebuilt, six-storey property at 12 Bilu Street, in the heart of Tel Aviv’s White City, on March 5, causing millions of pounds’ worth of damage to windows, doors, aluminium systems and parts of several flats.

The strike came just one week before the building’s 16 new apartments had been due to be handed over to their owners, bringing a six-year redevelopment project to an abrupt halt at the point of completion.

The developer, Ram-Moghrabi-Arditi, spent millions of shekels repairing the missile damage and continued paying rent for apartment owners while the building remained uninhabitable.