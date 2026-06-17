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New Jewish-Arab party set up ahead of Israeli elections

June 17, 2026 12:25
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Alon-Lee Green (C) and Rula Daoud (CR) at the launch event for A Place For Us All on June 16, 2026 (X/aplaceforusall)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read

A new Jewish-Arab political party has been established in Israel ahead of the upcoming Knesset elections later this year.

A Place For Us All was launched on Tuesday by its new co-leaders, Rula Daood and Alon-Lee Green.

The party will be made up of activists from the Standing Together movement, a grassroots group established in 2015, which aims to promote Israeli-Palestinian peace initiatives and harmony between Arab and Jewish Israelis.

During its launch event, the party said its major focus would be on the issues affecting voters’ day-to-day lives, including rates of violent crime, the civilian security situation amid the war with Iran, house prices and the cost of living.

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Topics:

Israeli Politics

Israeli elections

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