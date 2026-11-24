Nvidia plans to continue pumping money into the Israeli economy through projects including a huge research and development centre in Kiryat Tivon, northern Israel, which could employ 10,000 people.

Netanyahu said: “Continuity in Nvidia’s leadership is good news... [The partnership with Israel] created enormous value for the company and for Israel’s innovation economy.”

Herzog also reportedly congratulated Huang in a telephone conversation and expressed his appreciation for all of Nvidia’s investment in Israel.

The president wished Huang success going forward and expressed his hope that the two would meet soon, in Israel or abroad.

The reinstated CEO thanked Herzog, saying he was moved by the message and that he intended to make the most of the second chance he had been granted.

After the board announced Huang’s reinstatement, which was effective immediately, Nvidia’s stock leapt by 31 per cent.

The board said in a statement: “In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the US government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.”