Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog have hailed Jensen Huang’s return to chip giant Nvidia as “good news”.
The CEO and founder resigned on November 11 after pressure from Nvidia's board following an affair with an alleged Chinese spy but was reinstated yesterday after US President Donald Trump got involved.
The chip maker is an American company but one of Israel’s largest employers, providing work for at least 6,000 people.
Under Huang’s leadership, Nvidia has invested significant amounts of money in Israel, most notably with the purchase of Mellanox Technologies for around £5 billion in 2020.
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